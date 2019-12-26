Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-12-19

YEREVAN, 26 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 479.27 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 531.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.76 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.44 drams to 622.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 3.81 drams to 22837.51 drams. Silver price down by 0.04 drams to 270.97 drams. Platinum price down by 2.36 drams to 14114.54 drams.




