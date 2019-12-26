Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Pashinyan fires indicted deputy minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has fired Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Gevorg Loretsyan.

Loretsyan is currently jailed in pre-trial detention on suspicion of bribery. He was arrested on December 5 along with his driver and the head of a football club.

According to preliminary information, Loretsyan is suspected in taking a bribe from the supplying company to support the latter in a tender for supplying the ministry with sports equipment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




