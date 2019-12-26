Davit Manukyan appointed first deputy commander of Artsakh Republic Defense Army

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Poghosyan commander of a Defense Army body of troops releasing him from the position of the first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another decree Davit Manukyan was appointed first deputy commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army.