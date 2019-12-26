Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Ombudsman Tatoyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan on December 26, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker and the Ombudsman summed up the passing year. Ararat Mirzoyan has underlined that the cooperation between the Parliament and the Human Rights Defender is more than succeeded in 2019. In this context he considered symbolic the holding of the International Conference organized on the occasion of the jubilee, 15th anniversary of the Human Rights Defender in the parliament, where a great number of guests took part from Armenia and from the circle of foreign colleagues.

Arman Tatoyan highlighted the cooperation with the Parliament, noting that it is succeeded and develops gradually. He thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for support and cooperation and underscored that the event organized on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Human Rights Defender would not be perhaps possible to carry out without the Parliament at such high level. Arman Tatoyan stressed that the international colleagues were very much impressed from that event, the attention of the political leadership of the Parliament and Armenia, their messages and political will.

The Human Rights Defender also emphasized the joint works related to the legislative draft laws, the cooperation with certain MPs and the parliamentary Committees, the exchange of information before and after the MPs' visits to prisons and jointly getting engaged with the problems.

“I would like to note with great gratitude that our joint work promotes the solution of the problems,” Arman Tatoyan said.