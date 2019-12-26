Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Cabinet approves national strategy of human rights protection

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet has approved the National Strategy of Human Rights Protection and the related 2020-2022 action plan.

Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan said the document is giving an assessment to the existing situation of human rights, as well as the previous action plans, is outlining the principles of the strategy and notes priorities of the next three years. The strategy’s goal is the effective protection and guarantee of human rights.

PM Nikol Pashinyan attached high importance to the strategy, noting that “the government of Armenia is assuming the leadership in protection of human rights, certainly by noting the high importance of the Ombudsman’s institution”.  He said that the Ombudsman must efficiently carry out supervision over this process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




