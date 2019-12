YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Los Angeles Galax are interested in acquiring Armenian national team midfielder Tigran Barseghyan, according to Kazakh media reports.

Barseghyan, 26, is playing for the Kazakh premier league FC Kaisar but has not extended his contract.

Other clubs are also interested in the Armenian footballer, according to media reports.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan