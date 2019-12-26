After “comprehensive studies”, President signs into law early retirement plan for justices

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed into law the bill on introducing the voluntary early retirement mechanism for Constitutional Court justices that was adopted by parliament earlier.

Shortly after signing the bill into law, Sarkissian’s Office released a statement noting that the president has “comprehensively studied” the bill, as well as opinions voiced by politicians, public figures, experts and others.

“The opinion of international experts was observed, international practice related to the law and the [Venice Commission’s] conclusion”.

According to the statement, the president was “guided exclusively by pan-national” interests when signing the bill into law and “attached importance to ensuring the normal activities of the Constitutional Court”.

The early retirement mechanism provides an opportunity for most of justices to voluntarily step down by February 2020 and continue receiving pensions for as long as they would’ve received it while in office with the same rate and bonuses.

