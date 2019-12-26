Parliament adopted 37 bills submitted by ruling faction in 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia adopted a total of 37 bills submitted by the ruling My Step faction during the third sitting, Head of My Step faction Lilit Makunts said, summing up the results of their activities in the past 6 months.

“There are a total of 103 bills which were authored, co-authored, passed at the first and second hearings or passed only at the first reading or have not been passed at the first reading, but are in the Parliament’s agenda. A total of 37 bills were completely adopted”, she said, adding that nearly 250 bills were submitted by the government.

MPs of the My Step faction delivered over 420 remarks. Makunts highlighted several bills adopted by the Parliament, such as the bill on minimal monthly salary according to which the minimal wage will be raised from 55.000 AMD to 68.000 AMD. The next bill relates to the criminal sub-culture, and so on.

