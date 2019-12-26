Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Parliament adopted 37 bills submitted by ruling faction in 2019

Parliament adopted 37 bills submitted by ruling faction in 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia adopted a total of 37 bills submitted by the ruling My Step faction during the third sitting, Head of My Step faction Lilit Makunts said, summing up the results of their activities in the past 6 months.

“There are a total of 103 bills which were authored, co-authored, passed at the first and second hearings or passed only at the first reading or have not been passed at the first reading, but are in the Parliament’s agenda. A total of 37 bills were completely adopted”, she said, adding that nearly 250 bills were submitted by the government.

MPs of the My Step faction delivered over 420 remarks. Makunts highlighted several bills adopted by the Parliament, such as the bill on minimal monthly salary according to which the minimal wage will be raised from 55.000 AMD to 68.000 AMD. The next bill relates to the criminal sub-culture, and so on.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2997 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2955 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2272 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2250 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 2049 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration