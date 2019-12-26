‘Mood, not just food’ – PM recommends spending holidays at cultural venues, museums

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the government’s allocation of 270,000,000 drams for New Year celebrations.

Speaking at the final Cabinet meeting of 2019 today, PM Pashinyan said that two conceptual decisions are at the basis of the decision. “First, we’ve agreed that our policy must be aimed at creating and enhancing opportunities. In this regard we must be able to adopt a longer trajectory of government funds spending, in order for the spent resources to bring greater added value. Second, we are setting an objective for the atmosphere of celebrating New Year to undergo certain changes. In the recent years it was becoming trendy for people to celebrate New Year abroad, because the existing conditions for celebrating New Year in Armenia were creating numerous inconveniences for people,” he said.

According to PM Pashinyan, the government seeks to make New Year celebrations a true public holiday, where the public has a platform for celebrating together.

“Also to make New Year more of a holiday of mood, not food…” he added. “We’ve worked in order for the cultural part of the holiday to be rather active. Before New Year our families are facing a dilemma, what to spend the money on, what type of food to buy or not buy,” he said, proposing to change the emphasis and promote cultural events.

At the Cabinet meeting, minister of culture Arayik Harutyunyan gifted tickets to a performance on December 31 to all Cabinet members, a move commended by the PM, who in turn said that gifting each other tickets to cultural events is a great way to celebrate the holidays.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan