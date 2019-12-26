Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Armenia joins Council of Europe’s Pompidou Group

Armenia joins Council of Europe’s Pompidou Group

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the proposal on Armenia’s joining the Pompidou Group – Council of Europe’s Co-operation Group to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Drugs.

The Pompidou Group is the Council of Europe’s drug policy cooperation platform. It is an inter-governmental body established in 1971 at the initiative of the then French President Georges Pompidou. It upholds the core values of the Council of Europe – human rights, democracy and the rule of law – and promotes a balanced approach in the response to drug use and illicit trafficking in drugs, supporting both demand and supply reduction. The Pompidou Group offers a forum for open debate, exchange of experiences and, as a platform for science and evidence-based innovation, it links policy, research and practice. At present the Group is made up of 39 Member States, and its technical cooperation also involves other countries all over the world, in particular around the Mediterranean.

“Given the opportunities provided by the cooperation with the Pompidou Group, as well as the low membership-fee Armenia’s membership to the Group can boost the drug trafficking activities and international cooperation by attracting not so major financial expenses from the state budget”, stated in the explanation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2997 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2955 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2272 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2250 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 2049 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration