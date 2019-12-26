‘We close the year with quite a good mood’ – Armenian PM sums up economic figures of 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the economic results recorded in 2019 and stated that they close the year with quite a good mood.

“Yesterday the Statistical Committee published the economic indicators of November and the past 11 months. We should record that November was a record month in terms of economic achievements. The economic activity index in November was 10.1%. We have a 25.7% export growth based on the figures of November, the trade turnover increased by 11.9%, the services volume – 11.6%, construction – 4.8%”, the PM said, adding that the economic activity index in 11 months comprised 7.5%, the industrial growth was 9.3%, and the export growth was 9%.

“These are really good indicators. And finally, this reflects the ideology we put on the basis of the economic development, which really works in the Republic of Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan in turn added that nearly 27% growth in export of brandy was registered in 11 months. “This is very important because this directly ensures the development of agriculture. We think these developments will continue in upcoming years, especially taking into account the fact that the export of wines grew by 55% in 11 months, and the export of fruit wines increased by 75%. This is a new development in our economy”, he said, adding that the export growth of chocolate production comprised nearly 15%. “We think that the year will end with 7.5% economic growth, and the export growth will be 10%”, the minister said.

