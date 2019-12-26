Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.78% to $1816.00, copper price up by 0.68% to $6213.00, lead price up by 0.26% to $1923.00, nickel price down by 0.73% to $14350.00, tin price down by 0.58% to $17250.00, zinc price down by 1.47% to $2272.00, molybdenum price stood at $20349.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

