Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-12-19

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-12-19

YEREVAN, 25 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 December, USD exchange rate stood at 479.15 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 530.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.72 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 619.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 22831.79 drams. Silver price stood at 267.66 drams. Platinum price stood at 14111.01 drams.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2875 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2821 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2158 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2157 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration