Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-12-19

YEREVAN, 25 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 December, USD exchange rate stood at 479.15 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 530.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.72 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 619.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 22831.79 drams. Silver price stood at 267.66 drams. Platinum price stood at 14111.01 drams.