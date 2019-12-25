Family of 4 found dead in Alaverdi home

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A family of 4 was found dead in their apartment in the town of Alaverdi on December 25, the local ambulance service said.

Paramedic Lusine Antaranyan of Alaverdi Ambulance Serivce told ARMENPRESS she received the call from the victims’ neighbors. “Paramedics were dispatched and found the bodies”, she said.

Police were notified on the incident and are currently looking into it. The cause of death wasn’t available at the moment and authorities haven’t brought forward any possible cause yet.

The deceased are a husband and wife and their two minor children.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan