Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Family of 4 found dead in Alaverdi home

Family of 4 found dead in Alaverdi home

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A family of 4 was found dead in their apartment in the town of Alaverdi on December 25, the local ambulance service said.

Paramedic Lusine Antaranyan of Alaverdi Ambulance Serivce told ARMENPRESS she received the call from the victims’ neighbors. “Paramedics were dispatched and found the bodies”, she said.

Police were notified on the incident and are currently looking into it. The cause of death wasn’t available at the moment and authorities haven’t brought forward any possible cause yet.

The deceased are a husband and wife and their two minor children.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2777 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2742 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2071 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2057 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1902 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration