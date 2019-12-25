President Sarkissian holds meeting with Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed issues relating to the establishment of closer cooperation between the presidential and parliamentary institutes. They touched upon the legislative activity of the parliament, as well as the role of the parliamentary diplomacy.

President Sarkissian introduced several presidential initiatives and several major international events to be held in Armenia in 2020, highlighting the active engagement of the Parliament in these initiatives.

