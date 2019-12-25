Military plane crashes in Iran
13:41, 25 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian military airplane has crashed in Ardebil province, northwestern Iran, a local official told IRNA.
The official in Ardebil governorate said more details regarding the accident will be released after investigations are complete.
The Red Crescent and relevant emergency departments have been dispatched several teams to the accident site to find the wreckage and get information on the pilot's fate.
