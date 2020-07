Ադրբեջանն ամեն ինչ է, բայց ոչ ժողովրդավարություն. Սերժ Թանկյան

View this post on Instagram

This is Ilham Aliyev. He is the petro-oligarchic President of Azerbaijan. He took over from his Dad Heydar and made his wife Vice President. Azerbaijan is anything but a democracy. We will never see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia till the Azeri people themselves have proper leadership and a say in their own destiny. It’s time for Azerbaijan to have a peaceful revolution like the Velvet Revolution in Armenia in 2018 so that there could be reasonable leadership and hopefully peace. #stopaliyev