PM Karapetyan visits military positions ahead of holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited an undisclosed military position of the defense ministry ahead of New Year and Christmas holidays.

The Government’s press service told ARMENPRESS the PM reviewed the living conditions of the servicemen, chatted with them over a cup of tea. Karen Karapetyan congratulated the servicemen of the Armenian Army on the upcoming holidays and thanked for their devoted service. The PM mentioned that the people are proud of our soldiers, who defend the state borders of our country with pride and responsibility. The PM stressed soldiers are always under the spotlight of the state.

“We are going to have a very good country, don’t ever have any doubt, regardless of what difficulties we have, what problems we have. We are extremely concerned for you to carry out your service, your duty, with pride, because there can’t be a greater satisfaction for a man who loves his country, is he is the serves his country. I have led small and large enterprises during my working experience, life was easier, but if in this place I’ll be able to feel satisfied in terms of serving correctly, then there is no greater assessment, pleasure, regardless the sleepless nights, difficult conditions, missing the family”, he said.

Speaking with the soldiers and touching upon the latest attempt of Azerbaijani sabotage forces to infiltrate the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Karen Karapetyan said the personnel of the position carried out their service at the cost of heroism and selflessness, by defending the country’s borders. According to the PM, the determination and confidence of the soldiers serving in the border constantly give positive signals to the society as well.

At the end of his visit, the Prime Minister wished health and peaceful service to all soldiers.