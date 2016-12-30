Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Berd-Tchambarak highway re-opened after blizzard shutdown


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS as of 15:00, the Berd-Tchambarak highway has been opened as result of large-scale clearing operations by highway supervision agencies.

Earlier it was reported that the highway has been shut down due to a blizzard.



