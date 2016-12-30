Armenia’s Investigative Committee labels Azerbaijani sabotage “act of aggression”, probe underway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Investigative operations are underway within the framework of the criminal case of the Investigative Committee of Armenia on the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in order to determine all circumstances on the infiltration of Azerbaijani forces into the territory of Armenia and engaging military operations and attacking the military position, the Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS.

Upon investigating the scene, a body – dressed in the uniform of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces – was discovered in the territory of the Armenian position.

As reported earlier, on December 29 Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the international rights norms of the peaceful existence of peoples and states, infiltrated Armenian territory, engaged military operations by unleashing an aggressive war and attacked the Armenian position south-east of the Chinar village, Tavush province, with the purpose of capturing the Armenian position, by violating the territorial integrity of Armenia and committing an “act of aggression”.

Coupled by motives of ethnic and religious hatred, Azerbaijani forces killed Lt. Shavarsh Melikyan, Private Erik Abovyan and Edgar Naroyan – all servicemen of the abovementioned position, after which they encountered the resistance of backup units and were forced to retreat.

A criminal case has been initiated in the 6th Garrison Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee. Investigation is underway.