US Ambassador extends New Year & Christmas wishes in Armenian language
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Richard Mills, US Ambassador to Armenia, and the staff of the Embassy extended their best wishes to the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas.
In the congratulation video, the speech of the Ambassador and the Embassy staff was in Armenian.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 15:44 PM Karapetyan visits military positions ahead of holidays
- 15:28 Berd-Tchambarak highway re-opened after blizzard shutdown
- 15:25 Armenia’s Investigative Committee labels Azerbaijani sabotage “act of aggression”, probe underway
- 14:57 US Ambassador extends New Year & Christmas wishes in Armenian language
- 14:50 Richard E. Hoagland to be interim US co-chair in OSCE Minsk Group
- 14:01 Healthcare minister L. Altunyan issues New Year & Christmas message
- 13:48 National Security Service discovers illegal migration scam
- 13:44 Traffic police heighten patrol, vow to bust intoxicated drivers during holidays
- 13:42 Ucom mobile network now available in Dilijan tunnel and Yerevan subway
- 13:25 Another 4 Azerbaijani soldiers KIA as Armenia takes punitive actions
- 13:20 Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan issues New Year & Christmas message
- 12:59 Dead Azerbaijani uniformed soldier discovered in Armenian military position after Dec. 29 Azerbaijani infiltration attempt
- 12:57 Discussions continue on installation of surveillance cams in all polling stations ahead of parliamentary elections
- 12:40 Healthcare ministry hot line to operate 24-hour during holidays
- 12:37 CEC chairman comments on ranked voting system criticism
- 12:17 10 reasons of Armenia’s tourism appeal – “Air France” magazine
- 12:12 Another two families get stable income provision chance under “Let’s Keep Children in Families” Program
- 11:54 Parliamentary election campaigning period to begin March 5, 2017
- 11:43 Armenia’s Ombudsman and UNHCR Armenia office ink co-op deal
- 11:33 President Sargsyan visits Yerablur military pantheon
- 11:32 Argentine-Armenian institutions sign agreement to create an entity to coordinate joint actions
- 10:54 Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian engaged to tennis superstar Serena Williams
- 10:43 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:35 Blizzard prompts Berd-Tchambarak highway shutdown
- 10:24 “Kind Santa Claus” program expands to Nagorno Karabakh, children surprised with numerous presents
- 10:20 Azerbaijani forces engage small arms in overnight ceasefire violation in NK line of contact
- 10:08 Relative calm at Armenia-Azerbaijan border overnight - defense ministry spox
- 00:46 Armenia expects targeted & harsh assessment from OSCE MG co-chairs on Azerbaijani provocation
- 12.29-22:37 Senior Armenian lawmaker positively assesses statement by CSTO Gen- Sec on recent Azerbaijani sabotage against Armenia
- 12.29-20:33 Warlick says new clashes show the importance of negotiations
- 12.29-20:05 Director of “Armenpress” news agency bestowed with medal of 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
- 12.29-19:33 Some roads are closed in Armenia
- 12.29-19:14 Award ceremony held at Artsakh President’s Residence
- 12.29-17:30 NKR Defense Army denies Azerbaijani reports on shelling at Akna
- 12.29-16:39 Government presents package of 400-500 million USD investment projects in energy sector
12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4768 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
11:58, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2455 times Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies
12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2396 times Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia
14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 2202 times Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia
14:44, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2166 times “Blessed and thankful” – Andre Spight on being named best basketball player of Armenia