US Ambassador extends New Year & Christmas wishes in Armenian language


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Richard Mills, US Ambassador to Armenia, and the staff of the Embassy extended their best wishes to the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas.

In the congratulation video, the speech of the Ambassador and the Embassy staff was in Armenian.



