Healthcare minister L. Altunyan issues New Year & Christmas message

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Levon Altunyan issued a congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas holidays.

ARMENPRESS presents the complete message:

“Let there be peace in all Armenian homes

I warmly congratulate the entire medical society on New Year and Christmas.

I direct my gratitude and best wishes to our numerous medical professionals, who struggle for the health of our population through daily devotion. Who display sympathy and compassion to each patient by performing their professional duty.

I would like to specially mention military doctors, who care for the health of Armenian soldiers who keep the country peaceful and safe. First of all I wish strong health to all of you. Let the New Year bring family happiness and new professional successes.

I wish us to begin the New Year with expectations of kindness and goodness, let 2017 be a year of prosperity and progress.

I also extend my best wishes to our doctors and compatriots of Nagorno Karabakh and the Diaspora.

Let 2017 be a year of peaceful and creative work, and let there be love and warmth in our Fatherland and all Armenian homes”.