National Security Service discovers illegal migration scam

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. As result of large-scale investigative actions and tactical operations, the National Security Service discovered and located a criminal group engaged in organizing illegal migration.

The NSS told ARMENPRESS according to initial information, a group of individuals having coordinated and solid contacts in Armenia and abroad, have acquired entry visas from Schengen country embassies in post-Soviet countries – presenting fake documents and information on over 200 Armenian citizens, charging the unaware citizens 2000-3500 Euros, under the pretext of a tourist agency.

The investigation also revealed that officials carrying out special state services have been involved in the scam, who provided the entrance of these citizens to Armenia on various sized bribes.

Five people have been charged on organizing illegal migration, bribery and mediation of bribery.

The NSS is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies of the countries where citizens have encountered the scam.

Investigation continues.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.