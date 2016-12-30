Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Traffic police heighten patrol, vow to bust intoxicated drivers during holidays


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The traffic police of Armenia will heighten patrol during the holidays, traffic police Chief Colonel Yegor Karapetyan said.

“Dear compatriots, New Year and Christmas holidays are ahead. This year also the traffic police will carry our heightened patrol during the holidays. We won’t display forgiveness towards undisciplined drivers, especially intoxicated drivers”, he said.

 



