Another 4 Azerbaijani soldiers KIA as Armenia takes punitive actions

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The reasonable development of the Dec. 29 Azerbaijani provocation occurred overnight: Armenian forces carried out punitive actions, which resulted in Azerbaijan suffering another 4 losses, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Let me remind that in the morning of December 29, Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage-infiltration in the direction of the Armenian positions located south-east from Chinari village, Tavush province, which resulted in Azerbaijan having 7 deaths. In fact, the Azerbaijani adventurism has claimed the lives of more than 10 Azerbaijani soldiers during two days. I’ll add that the defense ministry of Armenia has confirmed for several times that it possesses undeniable evidence on the big losses of the Azerbaijani side”, Hovhannisyan said.