Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan issues New Year & Christmas message

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Galust Sahakyan issued a congratulatory message on New Year, the Parliament told ARMENPRESS.

The message particularly reads: “Dear compatriots, another page of our chronology comes to an end: we continue to create our history together: the history of Armenia and the Armenian people.

25 years ago, in 1991, for the first time we celebrated New Year and Christmas as citizens of the independent Republic of Armenia.

Today, in 2016, in the 25th year of our independence, we are more than sure that we had made the sole right decision of building our own sovereign state, which, being crucial yesterday, remains so for the present and future generations.

Dear compatriots, there were no easy stages in the turns of the past period of independence.

2016 also gave its trials, including the four-day war in April, the situation after the ambush of the police precinct, the difficult fate of our Syrian Armenian and especially Aleppine compatriots etc. However, as always, not only did we overcome these trials with dignity, but we also strengthened our confidence for our powers.

We strengthened it on our own, realizing that no one will do it for us instead.

We strengthened it in the battlefield in Nagorno Karabakh, on behalf of the victory and reinstated peace born from the selflessness of our young heroes in the April war.

We strengthening it in the Pan-Armenian field – once again stressing, that the fate of each of our compatriot be it in Talish, Yerevan, Tula and Aleppo is the issue of concern and care of all of us, which we solve by united efforts.

We strengthened in civil conceptualizations – realizing that domestic peace is no less important, that the Fatherland must be loved, defended and empowered, and not for making it a touchstone.

We strengthened in the field of law, by continuing to initiate the Constitutional reforms, which will ensure the transition to a new governance system, the parliamentary system, through the upcoming 2017 elections.

The passing year once again gave the chance to show and be convinced that the know the value of statehood, that we are able to clearly orientate in history and reality, that we aren’t waiting for the future idly, rather we always strive and move forward.

Dear compatriots, on the path of progress not only are there challenges waiting for us, but also new opportunities. The power of our people and state, the strength of our unity and culture are more powerful than any threat. The day of tomorrow, the upcoming year, the next decade depend on us. I wish all of us to believe and be confident in our powers, to use our opportunities and potential fully and with dignity, in order for the future to be more secure and safe, so next year we will be able to look back and honestly say – the passing year was a good year.

I wish peace and health to all of you.

Let the New Year even more warm and strengthen our family atmosphere, and fill your spirits with optimism.

Let real happiness and success be visible and achievable to all.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas”.