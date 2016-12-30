Dead Azerbaijani uniformed soldier discovered in Armenian military position after Dec. 29 Azerbaijani infiltration attempt

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Armenia reports the body of an Azerbaijani uniformed soldier – with mortal gunshot wounds - has been discovered in an Armenian military position as result of the December 29 Azerbaijani sabotage-infiltration attempt, the defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.

“As we notified earlier, in the early morning of December 29, at the state border south-east from Chinari village, Tavush province, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-infiltration attempt, which failed: as result of the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces. In one of the Armenian military positions, the body of a soldier wearing the uniform of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was discovered with fatal gunshot wounds, and appropriate actions are taken to identify the body”, the ministry’s statement reads.