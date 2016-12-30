Discussions continue on installation of surveillance cams in all polling stations ahead of parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The process of acquiring cameras for providing online streaming from all polling stations in the upcoming parliamentary elections continue, chairman of the central electoral commission Tigran Mukuchyan told reporters.

“As far as I know the discussions over this issue continue. As you know, there is a corresponding commission, which is working in that direction. According to our information, discussions are underway, however I am not notified about other practical steps”, Mukuchyan said.

Mukuchyan said the installation of the cameras will be implemented through an appropriate tender, which is affirmed in the Electoral Code. The tender can be taken part in by both multiple individuals, as well as none. Mukuchyan assured even if no one takes part in the tender and the cameras are not installed, it won’t impact the transparency of the process, since other supervision mechanisms are inked in the Electoral Code.