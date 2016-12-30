Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Healthcare ministry hot line to operate 24-hour during holidays


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The hot line of the ministry of healthcare will operate on a 24 hour regime during New Year holidays, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

“During New Year holidays, the “hot line” of the healthcare ministry will continue to operate – on a 24 hour regime.

The hot line is available at 010 52 88 72 and 8003”, the ministry said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration