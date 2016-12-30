Healthcare ministry hot line to operate 24-hour during holidays
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The hot line of the ministry of healthcare will operate on a 24 hour regime during New Year holidays, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.
“During New Year holidays, the “hot line” of the healthcare ministry will continue to operate – on a 24 hour regime.
The hot line is available at 010 52 88 72 and 8003”, the ministry said.
