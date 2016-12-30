CEC chairman comments on ranked voting system criticism
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, commented on the criticism on the Electoral Code’s provision regarding the ranked voting system.
During a briefing with reporters, Mukuchyan stressed that the CEC has its functions.
“Our function is not presenting various judgments over a provision of the law, rather fully and clearly implementing the legal-provisions of the Electoral Code”, he said.
He added if such legal regulations are inked in the law, it means they will act appropriately.
