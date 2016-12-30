10 reasons of Armenia’s tourism appeal – “Air France” magazine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The December issue of the official Air France magazine included top 10 reasons of Armenia’s tourist attraction.

Francois Simon, author of the article, writes that Armenia offers a unique experience for tourists.

“Armenia’s people, food and even the alphabet as if reflect the country’s landscape.

Like cycling in Britain, weightlifting in Armenia is a way of displaying strength and training. Dozens of children proudly lift the barbell in the city of Sevan in the presence of Champion Aram Andrikyan, thanks to whom the city became famous throughout the world. In this sports most of all I like the fact that you don’t depend on the referee or judges. You either lift or not.

It’s no coincidence that 7% of the world’s jewelry is produced in Armenia. It’s enough to simply enter the Yerevan gold market, where hundreds of jewelers craft brilliant pieces.

Undoubtedly, the strength of Armenians is also in their creativity, which is reflected in transforming ordinary buildings into works of art by improvised architecture.

The best center of creative technologies (as reported by the French We Demain magazine) is located in Armenia, which is compared, among others, which the Steve Jobs schools. This education center, which has branches in Yerevan and three other cities, offers children aged 12-18 extracurricular education in the field of digital technology. The center, financed by the Simonian Foundation and the AGBU, is a wonderful platform for creative youth to realize different programs in two years: create games, films, animations, design websites, and even create an Armenian punk-rock band.

The article also focuses on the Armenian cuisine, in a rather interesting and funny way. “Wrapped, sliced, crushed and roasted in grape leaves……” Life isn’t easy for vegetables in Armenia.

The article also included Yerevan’s Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran, the center of preservation and study of ancient manuscripts and documents. The Armenian alphabet, displayed in the Institute, embodies the proud and resilient national Armenian identity.

The Armenian nature is also included in the author’s article: One may find mountains, volcanoes, dense forests and glaciers, 50 shades of tuff, black, pink and brown mineral rocks. “They say, when God created the World, he left all extra rocks in Armenia. Perhaps it is this rocky earth that gave the people its strength and unity”, Simon writes.