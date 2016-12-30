Parliamentary election campaigning period to begin March 5, 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia approved the preparation and procedure events’ timetable of the upcoming April 2, 2017 Parliamentary elections during an extraordinary session.

Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the CEC, said the schedule overall includes 117 paragraphs, which regulate all the legal interactions which are inked in the Electoral Code.

The period of presenting nomination documents to the CEC will launch from February 6, 2017 until February 16, 2017. The period from February 16 until February 26 is planned for registration.

“The election campaign period will begin March 5, 2017 until March 31, 24:00. April 2 is election day. Electronic voting will begin on March 24. I would like to remind that this procedure includes citizens working in diplomatic representations of Armenia and their families. A two day period is defined for the electronic voting”, he said.