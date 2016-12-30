Armenia’s Ombudsman and UNHCR Armenia office ink co-op deal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and Christoph Bierwirth - representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Armenia signed the deal regarding the program entitled “Development of the Ombudsman’s capacities in the field of defending the rights of refugees and asylum seekers in Armenia”.

The Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS the signing ceremony of the agreement was held in the UN office.

The program’s purpose is to expand the existing cooperation between the UNHCR and Armenia’s Ombudsman in the field of protecting the displaced population in Armenia.

The cooperation will namely include the following fields: Research of the situation of protection of rights of asylum seekers and refugees in Armenia’s correctional facilities, development of the Ombudsman’s capacities, publication of the extraordinary report of the Ombudsman.