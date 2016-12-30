Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

President Sargsyan visits Yerbalur military pantheon


 YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the “Yerablur” military pantheon on December 30 with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and top leadership of the country, to honor the memory of the ones who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the Fatherland, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS. 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration