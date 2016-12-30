Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian engaged to tennis superstar Serena Williams

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet entrepreneur, co-founder of the social network Reddit Alexis Ohanyan and world-renown tennis superstar Serene Williams announced their engagement, Ohanian posted on Reddit.

In a post on Reddit, Williams said: “I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own "charming." Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes”.

According to US Weekly, Ohanian and Williams have been dating since 2015, though the two have not been very public about their relationship prior to their engagement announcement