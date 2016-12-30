Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian ministry of infrastructures and territorial development told Armenia’s ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that as of 10:00 the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

“Drivers are urged to travel using exclusively winter tires and snow chains”, the ministry said.

 

 



