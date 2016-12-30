Blizzard prompts Berd-Tchambarak highway shutdown
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said as of 09:30 the Berd-Tchambarak highway has been shut down due to a snowstorm.
Clear ice has formed in parts of the highways of Vayk, Aparan, Aragats, Hrazdan and the Vardenyats Pass.
Highway supervision agencies carry out clearing works in the abovementioned areas.
The ministry told ARMENPRESS all highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.
