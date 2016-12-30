Azerbaijani forces engage small arms in overnight ceasefire violation in NK line of contact

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Overnight December 29-30 Azerbaijan made over 40 ceasefire violations in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, firing more than 1300 shots at NKR positions from various small arms, the NKR defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement, saying: “Overnight 29-30 Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over 40 times, firing more than 1300 shots at NKR positions from various caliber small arms, including sniper rifles.

The Nagorno Karabakh forces confidently continue their service being in control of the situation and taking countermeasures in necessary cases.”