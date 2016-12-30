Armenia expects targeted & harsh assessment from OSCE MG co-chairs on Azerbaijani provocation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia possesses irrefutable evidence on the latest Azerbaijani sabotage-infiltration attempt in Tavush province, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament and spokesman of the ruling party told reporters after the RPA’s executive body session.

“The fact that the body of an Azerbaijani special forces soldier has been left in the territory of Armenia is the irrefutable evidence”, Sharmazanov said.

He added they expect a targeted announcement from the international community and especially the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, at least on the level of the OSCE Secretary General’s announcement or even stricter. “It’s time things be called like they are. If Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire conditions, carried out a sabotage operation – and there are clear evidence – then we expect the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group to give clear assessments, because general assessments or silence make Azerbaijan even more impudent”, Sharmazanov said.

He reassured that the Armenian Armed Forces have carried out their responsibilities and will continue to do so.