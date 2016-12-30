“Kind Santa Claus” program expands to Nagorno Karabakh, children surprised with numerous presents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The “Kind Santa Claus” charitable program has carried out its mission this year also – by expanding its geography. On December 26 and 27, the Kind Santa Claus visited Nagorno Karabakh for the first time. Approximately 550 children from NKR’s Martakert, Talish, N. Horatagh, Tonashen, Mataghis, Aghabekalanj and Tsakhkashen – who had written letters to Santa asking for presents – received what they asked for from Santa.

This annual program has been carried out by the “Balanced Development” NGO for community development for the past 9 years. The children of Nagorno Karabakh were full of joy and happiness, because the nature of the donation was unprecedented – books, bicycles, sledges, phones and tablets, skates and stationary items, clothes and other necessary items – in one word, whatever the children asked Santa, they received it.

“During the entire history of the program, donations have been given to 16500 children from Vayots Dzor, Syunik, Tavush and also from NKR. The mechanism is the following: during the year, we collect letters from children, which are posted to the program’s website – www.santaclaus.am . Everyone can donate, people choose a specific letter and send their present. Therefore, a unique connection is being created between the child and the donor”, Makar Eghiazaryan, head the “Balanced Development” NGO told ARMENPRESS.

According to Makar Eghiazaryan, in this way all those who have written letters to Santa receive their presents.

“I evaluate this initiative as excellent, especially from the psychological point of view. For a moment our children forgot about our past, the war turmoil”, director of the Martakert Balayan school Mrs. Lidia Balayan said.

NKR minister of education, science and sports A. Asryan, chief of staff of the ministry E. Grigoryan, head of the Martakert administration V. Khachatryan supported the program.