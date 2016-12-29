Senior Armenian lawmaker positively assesses statement by CSTO Gen- Sec on recent Azerbaijani sabotage against Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan briefed on the situation in Tavush Province at the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party of Armenia, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the meeting. “We know that this morning the Azerbaijani side carried out a subversive activity nearby Chinar village, which resulted in deaths of 3 Armenian servicemen. First of all I want to extent my condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed servicemen. And naturally, this move by Azerbaijan proves that it continues to pursue an unconstructive policy. This is also a threat for the regional security. We condemn this and think that the international community should strictly condemn this act by the Azerbaijani leadership. Moreover, we believe that the entire responsibility of today’s subversive activity lies on the shoulders of the political-military leadership of Azerbaijan”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.

The vice President of the Armenian parliament also referred to the statement made by the CSTO Gen-Sec Nikolay Bordyuzha, who assessed Azerbaijan’s actions as sabotage. “We assess that statement as positive also for the reason that Bordyuzha used the word “republic” with Nagorno Karabakh [Nagorno Karabakh Republic] in his statement. I do not think this was a misconception since a serious establishment like the CSTO never makes such mistakes. We find this was a statement addressed to Azerbaijan with a very strict diplomatic vocabulary. I expect the OSCE Minsk Group to make a similar strict statement, because this is how Azerbaijan responds to the agreements of Vienna and St. Petersburg”, Sharmazanov said.