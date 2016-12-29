Warlick says new clashes show the importance of negotiations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group American Co-chair James Warlick extended condolences to the families of the Armenian soldiers killed on December 29 on Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

"We deeply regret the casualties which occurred along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and extend our sympathy to the families. These renewed clashes demonstrate the importance of working towards a negotiated settlement that can bring lasting peace to the region. As we have said before, there is no military solution to the conflict", Warlick told “Armenpress”.