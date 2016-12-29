Director of “Armenpress” news agency bestowed with medal of 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia awarded on December 29 a number of Armenian public, political and cultural figures, as well as media representatives for fostering the cooperation between the two states.

“Armenpress” reports member of National Assembly of Armenia Hayk Babukhanyan and director of “Armenpress” state-run news agency Aram Ananyan were bestowed with the medal of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia Timur Urazaev handed in the awards.

The Ambassador also highly appreciated the parliamentary relations between the two states, stressing the contribution of Levon Martirosyan, the Co-chair of parliamentary friendship group representing the Armenian side.

The awardees thanked the Kazakh Ambassador and conveyed New Year wishes to the people of Kazakhstan.

The present exchanged ideas over next year’s cooperation.