Some roads are closed in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Highways in Armenia are mainly passable by December 29, 19.00.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Berd-Chambarak, Urasar-Katnaghbyur highways and the road of Sipan, Shenkani, Avshen, Charchakis, Mirak and Nigavan communities are closed.

Black-ice is formed on Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Goris-Sisian, Saravan-"Zanger" roadways, as well as on the roadways of Kotayk and Shirak Provinces.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars in case of using tire chains.