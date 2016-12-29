Award ceremony held at Artsakh President’s Residence

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A solemn ceremony of awarding a group of Defense Army servicemen and volunteers for bravery and courage shown during the defense of the NKR state border in the course of the large-scale military operations unleashed by Azerbauiajn from April 2 to 5 of the current year, as well as individuals having registered outstanding achievements in various spheres of the republic’s life took place at the Artsakh Republic President’s Residence on December 29.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, Artsakh sportsmen who registered high results in 2016 received financial rewards. During the event the attendees stood in memory of the servicemen perished today during the defense of the Motherland’s borders in the Tavoush region.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials participated in the ceremony.