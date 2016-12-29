Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

NKR Defense Army denies Azerbaijani reports on shelling at Akna


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The reports by the Azerbaijani media spread on December 29 which say that as a result of the shelling launched by the Armenian armed forces at direction of Akna (Aghdam) one of houses of Ahmedaghal village of that region was burned, is nothing more than a simple propaganda trick to mislead their own and the international public, the NKR Defense Ministry told “Armenpress”.

The Ministry informs that despite the regular provocative actions launched by the Azerbaijani side in the frontline, the Defense Army forces yesterday and today as well didn’t take countermeasures from any weapons.

“The NKR armed forces adhere to the ceasefire regime and confidently conduct their military tasks. Currently the situation is calm in the frontline”, the statement said. 



