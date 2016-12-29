Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Government presents package of 400-500 million USD investment projects in energy sector


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources presented 400-500 million USD investment projects package in the field of solar energy, reports “Armenpress”.

The Government approved the “Investment program for construction of solar panels”, which aims to attract investments aimed at constructing solar panels.

“The Spanish “Aries Engineering” consulting company has already made and presented technical-economic explanations for the two of the selected sits for the construction of solar panels, and they are preparing for presenting explanations for four sites. The project aims at providing mechanisms for the state policy on solar energy development and its implementation”, Minister Ashot Manukyan said, stating that the Ministry is planning to hold  possible investors forum at the end of January during which the opportunities and possibilities of attracting investments will be discussed.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the project and said the reports of Ministries, agencies will be summarized starting since early January, as well as the actions for 2017 will be outlined. 



