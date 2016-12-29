Armenian Armed Forces possess irrefutable evidence on Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Armenia finds Azerbaijani reports on Armenian reconnaissance actions to be ridiculous, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement, saying: “After its provocation this morning, the Azerbaijani side delivered an announcement after hours of silence, where it tries to put the responsibility on the Armenian side, with an absurd style typical to it. Once again we are announcing that the Armenian Armed Forces possess irrefutable evidence on the Azerbaijani attacks.

The defense ministry officially announced that the Azerbaijani side suffered losses during the provocation. Armenian servicemen were killed in their service location. On this background, the Azerbaijani allegations on an Armenian reconnaissance unit and the missing Azerbaijani soldier become ridiculous.

The defense ministry of Armenia reiterates its stance regarding the necessity of introducing international investigative mechanisms, with the purpose of preventing such provocations and ensuring the supervision of strict compliance of internationally assumed obligations of the ceasefire”.