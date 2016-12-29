Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

President Sargsyan signs decree on date of holding Parliamentary elections


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on holding the regular election of the Parliament on April 2, 2017, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

The decree enters into force on the day following its official publication. 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4673 times
Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash

12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 3268 times
Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan

11:58, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2264 times
Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies

12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2241 times
Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia

14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 2056 times
Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration