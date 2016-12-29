President Sargsyan signs decree on date of holding Parliamentary elections
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on holding the regular election of the Parliament on April 2, 2017, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.
The decree enters into force on the day following its official publication.
