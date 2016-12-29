Social vulnerability assessment system to be revised

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of labor and social affairs will revise the system of vulnerability assessment; Minister Artem Asatryan told reporters, adding the purpose of the program is to exclude possible fraud. According to him, the assessment mechanisms are somewhat difficult. Families will receive appropriate degree of vulnerability based on points of each non-able individual.

“If we are talking about children or elderly, then they have the need for care. First or second degree handicapped people have need for care. Undoubtedly the state must guide its programs towards these social groups, but if we are talking about able-bodies individuals, who don’t have any status [disability], including those who aren’t registered as unemployed, then in this case we will act very strictly”, he said.